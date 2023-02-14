Short Interest in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Increases By 85.8%

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,100 shares, a growth of 85.8% from the January 15th total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OIA. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,049,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 134,199 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 624,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 94,663 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 79,953 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 159,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 76,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $463,000. Institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of OIA traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $7.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,282. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.36. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.53.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.0286 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

