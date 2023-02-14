Short Interest in Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) Rises By 26.5%

Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 852,000 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the January 15th total of 673,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Ibstock Stock Performance

Shares of IBJHF stock remained flat at $1.97 on Monday. Ibstock has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average of $2.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ibstock from GBX 200 ($2.43) to GBX 176 ($2.14) in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a GBX 140 ($1.70) price objective for the company.

Ibstock Company Profile

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

