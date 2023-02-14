Short Interest in Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Increases By 62.5%

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the January 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hays Stock Up 1.5 %

HAYPY opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Hays has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $18.05.

Get Hays alerts:

Hays Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment and office support services. It operates through the following regions: Australia and New Zealand; Germany; United Kingdom and Ireland; and the Rest of the World. The company was founded by Denis R. Waxman in 1968 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.