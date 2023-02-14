Short Interest in Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF) Expands By 111.9%

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 111.9% from the January 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Graphene Manufacturing Group in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Graphene Manufacturing Group alerts:

Graphene Manufacturing Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GMGMF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,637. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.82. Graphene Manufacturing Group has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $3.85.

About Graphene Manufacturing Group

Graphene Manufacturing Group Pty Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies graphene. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of energy saving and energy storage solutions. It serves facility management; transport and earth moving; food supply management; retail, shopping centres, and food outlets; utilities education institutions; automotive operations and maintenance; batteries and energy storage; and batter materials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graphene Manufacturing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphene Manufacturing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.