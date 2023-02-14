Short Interest in Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY) Increases By 100.0%

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Golden Agri-Resources Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GARPY traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $19.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580. Golden Agri-Resources has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $25.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average of $19.56.

Get Golden Agri-Resources alerts:

Golden Agri-Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.5311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.97%. Golden Agri-Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.40%.

Golden Agri-Resources Company Profile

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in cultivating and harvesting of oil palm trees. It operates through the Plantations and Palm Oil Mills; and Palm, Laurics, and Others segments. The Plantations and Palm Oil Mills segment includes products from upstream business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Agri-Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Agri-Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.