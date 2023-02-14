Short Interest in Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Declines By 41.2%

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the January 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Global X Alternative Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
ALTY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,968. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $13.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.38.
Global X Alternative Income ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Alternative Income ETF
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY)
- Ex-Dividend Date vs. Record Date: What’s the Difference?
- How Does the Consumer Price Index Affect the Stock Market?
- Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
- 3 AI Stocks Trading Like It’s the Dotcom Bubble
- Should You Be Loving AppLovin Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Alternative Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Alternative Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.