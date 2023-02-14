Short Interest in Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Declines By 41.2%

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the January 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ALTY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,968. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $13.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.38.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Global X Alternative Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Alternative Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000.

