Short Interest in Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Expands By 19.8%

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,061,000 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the January 15th total of 2,555,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.4 days.
Glencore Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of GLCNF stock opened at $6.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.08. Glencore has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $7.19.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Glencore from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Glencore Company Profile
Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Glencore (GLCNF)
- 3 AI Stocks Trading Like It’s the Dotcom Bubble
- Should You Be Loving AppLovin Stock?
- Could Tempur Sealy be the Sleeper Stock of 2023?
- Volume Alert: Why Investors Are Making Room for Life Storage
- Ralph Lauren Just Became A Must Own Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.