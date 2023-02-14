Short Interest in Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Expands By 19.8%

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,061,000 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the January 15th total of 2,555,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.4 days.

Glencore Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of GLCNF stock opened at $6.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.08. Glencore has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $7.19.

Get Glencore alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Glencore from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.