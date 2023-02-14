Short Interest in Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Expands By 115.9%

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, an increase of 115.9% from the January 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several research firms have commented on FOJCY. Kepler Capital Markets raised Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Fortum Oyj from €15.30 ($16.45) to €15.20 ($16.34) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.48.

Shares of FOJCY stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.97. The company had a trading volume of 956 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,340. Fortum Oyj has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $5.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.74.

Fortum Oyj is engaged in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions, Uniper, and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

