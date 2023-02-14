Short Interest in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Decreases By 28.2%

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 359,200 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the January 15th total of 500,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 460,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.26. 279,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,959. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.73. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $54.50 and a 12-month high of $94.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,004,000 after buying an additional 9,810 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 103.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter.

