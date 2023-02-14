Short Interest in Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Declines By 28.6%

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Concrete Leveling Systems Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CLEV opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. Concrete Leveling Systems has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $4.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.15.
Concrete Leveling Systems Company Profile
