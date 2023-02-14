Short Interest in Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Declines By 28.6%

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Concrete Leveling Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CLEV opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. Concrete Leveling Systems has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $4.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.15.

Concrete Leveling Systems Company Profile

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc engages in the provision of concrete leveling systems services. It aims to partner with third parties in the casino and hospitality industries, with plans of operating in the casino gaming technology industry. The company was founded by Suzanne I. Barth on August 28, 2007 and is headquartered in Canton, OH.

