Short Interest in Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) Increases By 13.7%

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,488,300 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the January 15th total of 2,188,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Concordia Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Concordia Financial Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CCRDF opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. Concordia Financial Group has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $4.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average is $3.44.

About Concordia Financial Group

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit and loan products; and securities, leasing, survey research and other information, venture capital, and other financial services. It operates through a network of 205 branches and 5 overseas locations; and sub-branches, ATMs, and representative offices in Japan and internationally.

Featured Stories

