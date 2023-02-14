Short Interest in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Expands By 17.1%

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the January 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Computer Task Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Computer Task Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC acquired a new position in Computer Task Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $661,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Computer Task Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 999,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,558,000 after acquiring an additional 12,318 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Computer Task Group by 213.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 48,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Computer Task Group by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 81,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. 50.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Task Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTG remained flat at $7.40 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 18,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,928. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.40. The company has a market cap of $116.27 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.74. Computer Task Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Computer Task Group

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Computer Task Group in a research note on Sunday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

