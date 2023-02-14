Short Interest in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Grows By 19.0%

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the January 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 205,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days.

Community Bank System Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CBU opened at $60.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.48. Community Bank System has a fifty-two week low of $54.63 and a fifty-two week high of $74.05.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $187.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.60 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Community Bank System will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 50.87%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CBU. StockNews.com cut Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Community Bank System to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Community Bank System to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Bank System

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 43.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 1.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 15.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 2.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Community Bank System by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 8,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

Featured Stories

