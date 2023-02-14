Short Interest in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Grows By 18.5%

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 972,400 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the January 15th total of 820,300 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 122,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 24th.

Cohen & Steers Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of CNS stock opened at $75.28 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers has a 12-month low of $52.34 and a 12-month high of $88.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.30 and a 200-day moving average of $68.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $125.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.45 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 63.55% and a net margin of 30.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNS. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 747 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 57.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 47.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

Further Reading

