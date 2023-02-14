Short Interest in Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Expands By 33.2%

Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the January 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Cogna Educação Stock Down 4.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS COGNY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,712. Cogna Educação has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $0.45.
Cogna Educação Company Profile
