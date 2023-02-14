Short Interest in Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Expands By 68.9%

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 838,300 shares, an increase of 68.9% from the January 15th total of 496,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 838.3 days.

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CGEAF opened at $51.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.17 and its 200-day moving average is $56.01. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of $47.31 and a 52-week high of $91.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on CGEAF shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$100.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$92.50 to C$90.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. CIBC lifted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$76.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Desjardins raised Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogeco Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.71.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications, Inc operates as holding company, which engages communications and media sectors. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

