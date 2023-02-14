Short Interest in Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Rises By 13.2%

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the January 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

CBGPY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,120 ($13.60) to GBX 950 ($11.53) in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Close Brothers Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.17) to GBX 1,100 ($13.35) in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Close Brothers Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,097.50.

OTCMKTS:CBGPY opened at $24.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.39 and its 200-day moving average is $24.49. Close Brothers Group has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $35.31.

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.

