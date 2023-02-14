Short Interest in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Declines By 30.3%

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,200 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the January 15th total of 265,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 648,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $8,998,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 444,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 88,812 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 20.0% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 309,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 51,516 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 69.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 243,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 100,096 shares during the period.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:RA traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $17.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,411. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.92. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $21.17.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.51%. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is -2,345.45%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

