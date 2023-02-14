Short Interest in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Expands By 66.2%

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,700 shares, an increase of 66.2% from the January 15th total of 65,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:LND opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.50. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com lowered BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.
Institutional Trading of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Company Profile
BrasilAgro Cia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas focuses on the acquisition, development and exploration of agricultural properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton and Other. The Real Estate segment presents the P&L from operations carried out in the Company’s subsidiaries.
See Also
