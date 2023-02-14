Short Interest in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Expands By 66.2%

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2023

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LNDGet Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,700 shares, an increase of 66.2% from the January 15th total of 65,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LND opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.50. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Institutional Trading of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 99,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 7,487 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BrasilAgro Cia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas focuses on the acquisition, development and exploration of agricultural properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton and Other. The Real Estate segment presents the P&L from operations carried out in the Company’s subsidiaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.