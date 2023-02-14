Short Interest in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Expands By 66.2%

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,700 shares, an increase of 66.2% from the January 15th total of 65,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LND opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.50. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Institutional Trading of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 99,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 7,487 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000.

BrasilAgro Cia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas focuses on the acquisition, development and exploration of agricultural properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton and Other. The Real Estate segment presents the P&L from operations carried out in the Company’s subsidiaries.

