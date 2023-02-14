Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Decreases By 21.2%

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the January 15th total of 64,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Price Performance
MQY stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.23. The company had a trading volume of 68,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,850. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.85. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
Read More
