Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Decreases By 21.2%

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the January 15th total of 64,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Price Performance

MQY stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.23. The company had a trading volume of 68,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,850. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.85. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 122,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 16,350 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $363,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 268,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 172,534 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 29.7% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 17.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 31,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

