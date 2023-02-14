Short Interest in BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Increases By 64.3%

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 705,200 shares, an increase of 64.3% from the January 15th total of 429,200 shares. Currently, 9.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBAI. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,291,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,953,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 344.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 45,247 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BBAI traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.12. 6,996,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,307,093. The firm has a market cap of $581.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.05, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. BigBear.ai has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $16.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.62.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

