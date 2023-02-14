Short Interest in B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 (NASDAQ:RILYM) Expands By 30.8%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 (NASDAQ:RILYM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the January 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 Price Performance

Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $22.94. The stock had a trading volume of 26,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,819. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 has a twelve month low of $21.55 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.86.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 15th will be given a $0.3984 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Valuation and Appraisal; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands.

