Short Interest in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APMI) Grows By 28.8%

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APMI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the January 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Price Performance

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,520. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average of $9.82. AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $10.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 564,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 97,500 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $445,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $770,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $649,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Company Profile

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

