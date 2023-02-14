Short Interest in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Drops By 16.2%

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 690,300 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the January 15th total of 823,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 367,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Simon N.R. Harford sold 1,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $77,788.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,245.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Albireo Pharma news, insider Martha J. Carter sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $41,178.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,081.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Simon N.R. Harford sold 1,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $77,788.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,245.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,342 shares of company stock valued at $178,670. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albireo Pharma

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 474,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,169,000 after purchasing an additional 16,980 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Stock Down 0.3 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $44.19 on Tuesday. Albireo Pharma has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $45.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.81.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALBO shares. Cowen downgraded Albireo Pharma to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright lowered Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wedbush cut shares of Albireo Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Guggenheim lowered Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

