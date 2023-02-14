Short Interest in Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Grows By 30.7%

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the January 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Aileron Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %

ALRN stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.37. 826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,879. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.40. Aileron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Get Aileron Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aileron Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.20% of Aileron Therapeutics worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of a novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead product candidate, ALRN-6924, which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.