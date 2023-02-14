Shore Bancshares, Inc. (SHBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on February 28th

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th.

Shore Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years. Shore Bancshares has a payout ratio of 23.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Shore Bancshares to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.

Shore Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHBI opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. Shore Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $16.99 and a fifty-two week high of $21.41. The company has a market cap of $346.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.56.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shore Bancshares

In other news, Director Dawn M. Willey acquired 4,000 shares of Shore Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $71,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,671.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Shore Bancshares news, insider Lloyd L. Beatty, Jr. acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.01 per share, for a total transaction of $27,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 114,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,058,290.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Dawn M. Willey bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $71,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,671.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 28.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 155.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. 60.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SHBI. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Shore Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

About Shore Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

See Also

