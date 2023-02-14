Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Shopify (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $48.30 target price on the software maker’s stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SHOP. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Shopify from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.14.

SHOP stock opened at $48.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.10. The company has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 1.98. Shopify has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $89.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Shopify by 961.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 57,045,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,782,089,000 after buying an additional 51,672,341 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1,007.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 23,560,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $736,038,000 after acquiring an additional 21,433,161 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Shopify by 1,170.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 15,731,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,450,000 after acquiring an additional 14,493,237 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $438,508,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 1,097.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,532,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,319,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

