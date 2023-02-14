Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,740,000 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the January 15th total of 6,080,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 12,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $332,925.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,698,088.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 12,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $332,925.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,698,088.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 65,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $1,964,339.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 602,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,024,932.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 679,481 shares of company stock valued at $15,440,344. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 511.6% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHLS stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $25.53. 134,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,245,823. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.74. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.81 and a beta of 2.14.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 453.46% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $90.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.92 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHLS. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.10.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

