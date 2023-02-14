Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SHG opened at $32.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.09. Shinhan Financial Group has a twelve month low of $22.98 and a twelve month high of $36.64.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.15. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shinhan Financial Group will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shinhan Financial Group

About Shinhan Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,936,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,541,000 after buying an additional 134,260 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,644,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,829,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 864,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,156,000 after purchasing an additional 137,460 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 650,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,745,000 after purchasing an additional 310,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 561,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

