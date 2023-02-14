Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
Shinhan Financial Group Stock Performance
NYSE:SHG opened at $32.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.09. Shinhan Financial Group has a twelve month low of $22.98 and a twelve month high of $36.64.
Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.15. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shinhan Financial Group will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shinhan Financial Group
About Shinhan Financial Group
Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.
Further Reading
