ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) Short Interest Down 19.8% in January

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,800 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the January 15th total of 120,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ShiftPixy Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PIXY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.27. 21,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,091. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.37. ShiftPixy has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $106.99.

Institutional Trading of ShiftPixy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PIXY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ShiftPixy by 542.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ShiftPixy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ShiftPixy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ShiftPixy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,750,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ShiftPixy by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 841,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 562,134 shares during the period.

About ShiftPixy

ShiftPixy, Inc engages in the provision of human capital services. Its services include employment tax processing, human resources and employment compliance, employment related insurance, and employment administrative services solutions. The company was founded by Scott W. Absher and J. Stephen Holmes on June 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

