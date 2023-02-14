Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.575 per share by the energy company on Monday, March 27th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Shell Stock Up 0.1 %

Shell stock opened at $61.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $222.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.68. Shell has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $61.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get Shell alerts:

Institutional Trading of Shell

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shell Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SHEL shares. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.52) to GBX 2,987 ($36.26) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,461.00.

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.