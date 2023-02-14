SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a decline of 32.8% from the January 15th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 686,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SharpLink Gaming Price Performance

SBET traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 310,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,797. SharpLink Gaming has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SharpLink Gaming

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SharpLink Gaming stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 87,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.43% of SharpLink Gaming as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SharpLink Gaming

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. provides an online platform facilitating sports betting. It is an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting content. The firm operates through the following segments: Affiliate Marketing Services (United States), Sports Gaming Client Services, Enterprise TEM, and Affiliate Marketing Services (International).

