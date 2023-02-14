SFL (SFL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 15th. Analysts expect SFL to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The shipping company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. SFL had a net margin of 37.53% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $166.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.05 million. On average, analysts expect SFL to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SFL stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.28. 1,004,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,887. SFL has a 12-month low of $8.54 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in SFL by 125.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in SFL by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,256 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in SFL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in SFL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in SFL by 231.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,229 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, DNB Markets downgraded SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. The firm operates through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

