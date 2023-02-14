SFL (SFL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 15th. Analysts expect SFL to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter.
SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The shipping company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. SFL had a net margin of 37.53% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $166.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.05 million. On average, analysts expect SFL to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
SFL Stock Performance
SFL stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.28. 1,004,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,887. SFL has a 12-month low of $8.54 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.79.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SFL
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, DNB Markets downgraded SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
About SFL
SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. The firm operates through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
