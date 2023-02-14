ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,380 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,097 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up 0.7% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $117,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 28.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 12.3% in the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 7.9% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 12,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,770,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 122.5% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 6.2% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total value of $2,554,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,842,506. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total transaction of $2,554,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,842,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.72, for a total value of $162,686.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,755.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,463 shares of company stock valued at $29,487,348 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NOW opened at $463.00 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $601.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $415.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $418.19.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Moffett Nathanson raised ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $549.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on ServiceNow to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.47.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Further Reading

