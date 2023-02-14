Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Announces Earnings Results

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12, RTT News reports. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Service Co. International updated its FY23 guidance to $3.45-$3.75 EPS.

NYSE SCI traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.52. 1,241,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,636. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.70. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $56.85 and a 12-month high of $75.11.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 6,705 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $471,227.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,663,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Service Co. International by 149.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 357,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,563,000 after acquiring an additional 214,630 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Service Co. International by 23.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 882,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,060,000 after buying an additional 166,900 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter worth about $9,873,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 201,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,932,000 after purchasing an additional 119,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,610,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,488,000 after buying an additional 104,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

