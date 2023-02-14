Senvest Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Senvest Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,129,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630,318 shares during the quarter. Senvest Management LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Sharecare worth $5,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in shares of Sharecare by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 204,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Sharecare by 303.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 86,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 65,282 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sharecare in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Aflac Inc. purchased a new position in Sharecare during the third quarter worth about $4,196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Sharecare Price Performance

Shares of Sharecare stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,368. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1.93. Sharecare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $3.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Sharecare

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHCR. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Sharecare from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sharecare from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.12.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

