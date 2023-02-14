Senvest Management LLC Has $78.32 Million Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 338,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,777 shares during the quarter. SolarEdge Technologies makes up approximately 3.3% of Senvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Senvest Management LLC owned about 0.61% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $78,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 23.0% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 27.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 115,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,661,000 after buying an additional 24,621 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 38.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.96, for a total value of $1,579,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,387,640.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

SEDG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $377.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $396.00 to $392.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.88.

Shares of SEDG traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $310.58. 2,334,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,722. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $306.28 and a 200 day moving average of $284.62. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $190.15 and a one year high of $375.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.51, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.