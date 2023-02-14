Senvest Management LLC Buys 1,335,512 Shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) by 346.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,720,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,335,512 shares during the period. Manchester United makes up about 1.0% of Senvest Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Senvest Management LLC’s holdings in Manchester United were worth $22,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manchester United by 4,255.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Manchester United by 1,267.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Manchester United in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Manchester United in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Manchester United during the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MANU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Manchester United Stock Performance

MANU stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.75. The stock had a trading volume of 486,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,145. Manchester United plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 25.25% and a negative net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Manchester United plc will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial segment engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting segment involves in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

