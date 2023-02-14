Senvest Management LLC Acquires 158,432 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,215,342 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,432 shares during the quarter. Ciena accounts for 2.1% of Senvest Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Senvest Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Ciena worth $49,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Ciena by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 6.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,458 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CIEN shares. MKM Partners increased their price target on Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Ciena to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ciena Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $50,577.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,030.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $175,244.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,950,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $50,577.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,030.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,361 shares of company stock valued at $3,486,570. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIEN traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.86. 304,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.46, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.07 and a 200-day moving average of $47.34. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $71.06.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.56. Ciena had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.