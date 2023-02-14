Senvest Management LLC Acquires 1,581,208 Shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)

Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,359,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,581,208 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC owned about 5.42% of WM Technology worth $11,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 194.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 46,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 31,045 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in WM Technology by 1,331.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 239,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 222,400 shares in the last quarter. 31.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on WM Technology from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on WM Technology from $6.00 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of WM Technology from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.59.

Shares of MAPS stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $1.11. 278,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,116. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.76. The stock has a market cap of $161.82 million, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.03. WM Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $8.35.

In other news, General Counsel Brian Camire sold 28,716 shares of WM Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $34,746.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 171,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,077.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Brian Camire sold 28,716 shares of WM Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $34,746.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 171,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,077.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Dean sold 26,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $32,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 252,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,428.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,383 shares of company stock worth $153,147. Company insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

