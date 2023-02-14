SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Trading Up 6.1%

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.47 and last traded at $16.47. 3,427,605 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 5,151,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

S has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.12.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne Stock Up 6.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 98.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 105.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $6,324,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,427 shares in the company, valued at $4,101,540.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $6,324,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,101,540.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $59,459.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 827,446 shares of company stock valued at $12,864,611 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,110,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,920 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,585,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,480,000 after purchasing an additional 794,439 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,044,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,166,000 after purchasing an additional 804,196 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,826,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,452,000 after buying an additional 561,756 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 57.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,378,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,088,000 after buying an additional 2,331,873 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.