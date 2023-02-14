Sensus Healthcare’s (SRTS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.
SRTS has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Sensus Healthcare from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $16.50 to $14.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday.
Sensus Healthcare Stock Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ:SRTS opened at $7.08 on Friday. Sensus Healthcare has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.60 million, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.20.
Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.
