Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SRTS. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Friday. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $16.50 to $14.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sensus Healthcare from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Sensus Healthcare Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Sensus Healthcare stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.60 million, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.61. Sensus Healthcare has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensus Healthcare

About Sensus Healthcare

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRTS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 92.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 150,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 150.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 124,863 shares during the period. Invenire Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the third quarter worth $1,489,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 24.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 596,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 116,409 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 2,200.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 67,458 shares during the period. 36.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

