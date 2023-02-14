Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also commented on SRTS. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Friday. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $16.50 to $14.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sensus Healthcare from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
Sensus Healthcare Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of Sensus Healthcare stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.60 million, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.61. Sensus Healthcare has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensus Healthcare
About Sensus Healthcare
Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sensus Healthcare (SRTS)
- Should Medtronic’s Recent Colibri Patent Controversy Concern You?
- Checkpoint Software Helps Cyber Security Stocks Bottom
- Under Armour Stock, Gap and Crap, Here’s Why
- Is Chevron Positioned To Take Energy Sector Leadership?
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.