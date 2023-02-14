Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Given New $107.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SIGI. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $100.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Selective Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $66.81 and a 1-year high of $103.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $952.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.14 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $267,544.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 18,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,801.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Selective Insurance Group news, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $267,544.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,801.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Burville sold 2,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $253,319.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,649 shares in the company, valued at $7,990,152.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,465 shares of company stock worth $3,222,793. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Selective Insurance Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 268.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 79.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile



Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

Recommended Stories

