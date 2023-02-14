SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Downgraded by Citigroup

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,260 ($15.29) to GBX 1,040 ($12.62) in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 985 ($11.96) to GBX 900 ($10.92) in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 1,150 ($13.96) to GBX 960 ($11.65) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt raised SEGRO to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,035.00.

SEGXF opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. SEGRO has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.07.

SEGRO Plc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops modern warehouses and light industrial properties. The firm offers big box, third party logistics and transport companies, manufacturers, data center operators, and wholesalers. The company was founded by Percival Perry and Noel Mobbs in 1920 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

