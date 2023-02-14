Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Short Interest Update

Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,255,700 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the January 15th total of 2,692,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,504.4 days.

Securitas AB (publ) Price Performance

SCTBF stock remained flat at $9.10 on Tuesday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,633. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.89. Securitas AB has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCTBF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Securitas AB (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Securitas AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Securitas AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

About Securitas AB (publ)

Securitas AB engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, Security Services Ibero-America, and Other. The Security Services North America segment provides security services in the U. S., Canada, and Mexico.

