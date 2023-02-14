Secret (SIE) Price Hits $0.0040 on Top Exchanges

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Secret token can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a market cap of $12.05 million and $8,264.83 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Secret has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.15 or 0.00221547 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00102688 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00061286 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00060230 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000400 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00401564 USD and is down -8.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,887.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

