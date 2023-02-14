Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 46.6% from the January 15th total of 11,600 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Secoo Price Performance
NASDAQ:SECO traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,981. Secoo has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average is $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
Secoo Company Profile
