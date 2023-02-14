Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Citigroup from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sealed Air from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.27.

Sealed Air Price Performance

NYSE SEE opened at $50.62 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.27. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $41.24 and a 52 week high of $70.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 254.05% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 5,113.8% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,182,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,974,000 after purchasing an additional 36,718 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Sealed Air by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 525,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,231,000 after purchasing an additional 29,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

