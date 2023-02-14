SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $590,000 Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,202 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,493 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in Applied Materials by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,907,042 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $446,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,043 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $167,770,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 32.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,311,447 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $435,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,029 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,175,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $117.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,981,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,917,005. The stock has a market cap of $99.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.91 and a 200-day moving average of $99.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $143.79.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. New Street Research raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.24.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

